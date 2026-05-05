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Assembly Elections 2026: President Trump congratulates PM Modi on his 'historic and decisive' victory

On Monday, the BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald Trumpassembly elections 2026

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