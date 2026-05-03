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Assembly Elections 2026 Results: India's political map to be rewritten? All eyes on May 4

It also ordered a repoll in polling booths of an entire Assembly constituency Falta later May and the counting will be held for 293 of the 294 seats.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAssembly electionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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