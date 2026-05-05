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Assembly elections 2026 | The fall of bigwigs: Way forward for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin

Career of three stalwarts of Indian politics are at a crossroads following the results of the Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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Mamata Banerjee

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Pinarayi Vijayan

M K Stalin

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Published 05 May 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)TMCM K StalinDMKMamata BanerjeePinarayi VijayanTrinamool CogressTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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