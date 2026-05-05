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Assembly Elections 2026: Total 104 Muslim MLAs elected but none from BJP

In the five poll-bound states and UT – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Muslim representation in the Assembly is nowhere near their population except in Kerala.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMuslimassembly elections 2026

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