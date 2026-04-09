<p>An estimated 85.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded as polling ended at 5 PM on Thursday in all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam, surpassing the previous 82.04 per cent voting in the 2021 elections, officials said.</p><p>The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.</p><p>Dalgaon recorded the highest voting at 94.57 per cent, while the lowest turnout was in Amri at 70.40 per cent, they said.</p>.<p>Voting for the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concluded at 6 pm on Thursday with people still standing in queues outside many polling stations.</p><p>Those present at the polling stations at 6 pm were given tokens and would be allowed to vote.</p><p>Till 5 pm, a turnout of 77.88 per cent was recorded, slightly higher than that of the 2021 Assembly polls which saw a polling percentage of 74.06 per cent.</p>.<p>Voting for the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry also concluded at 6 pm on Thursday while people who arrived before the deadline were allowed to wait in queues and cast their votes, officials said.</p>.<p>According to initial estimates, the polling percentage was at 89.7 per cent, they said. The figures will be revised on Friday when the final results come in. </p><p>The results of the elections will be out on May 4 along with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and bypolls in some other states. </p>