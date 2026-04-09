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Assembly elections 2026 | Voting ends in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, turnout crosses 75%

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsIndian Politicsvoter turnoutPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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