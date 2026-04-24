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Assembly Elections 2026 | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls register highest turnout since Independence

About 4.90 crore voters are believed to have exercised their franchise this year.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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