<p>Chennai/Kolkata: The Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> (first phase) on Thursday witnessed a record turnout, with the Election Commission stating that the polling percentages are highest since the Independence. </p>.<p>While Tamil Nadu recorded a massive 85.11 per cent turnout to elect the 17th Assembly, the first phase of polling in West Bengal saw at least 91.78 per cent of the 3.60 crore voters exercising their franchise in 152 constituencies, although lakhs deleted from the electoral rolls over the past few months were barred from participating in the festival of democracy.</p>.<p>In absolute numbers, however, the turnout in Tamil Nadu was not truly unprecedented, as only an additional 22 lakh people voted in this election as compared to 2021. The state usually records an addition of 30 lakh votes every Assembly election. The increase in percentage could be attributed to the deletion of over 70 lakh voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 80% challenge: Why Tamil Nadu needs historic turnout just to match 2021 numbers.<p>About 4.90 crore voters are believed to have exercised their franchise this year. Karur district topped with 92.54 per cent, followed by Salem (90.72 per cent), Dharmapuri (90.14 per cent), Erode (90.10 per cent), and Namakkal (90.0 per cent). Southern districts like Tenkasi, Madurai, and Tirunelveli polled much less.</p>.<p>The lowest turnout was in Sivaganga at 76.58 per cent, while Chennai threw a surprise at 83.72 per cent, a historic percentage for the city, which generally records low turnout.</p>.<p>Officials said the polling percentage registered on Thursday is subject to change.</p>.<p>In West Bengal, over 92 per cent of the 1.75 crore women and over 90 per cent of 1.84 crore men cast votes in the constituencies spread over 16 districts, which went to the polls in the first phase.</p>.<p>The remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. </p>