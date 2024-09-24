Assembly Elections Live Updates: EVMs, polling materials being distributed to officials ahead of second phase
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 05:18 IST
EVMs and other polling materials being distributed to polling teams in Srinagar ahead of second phase voting
Regional parties misleading people of J-K with false promises: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir for "misleading" people with false promises and agendas. (PTI)
BJP expels leader for contesting polls as independent
The decision to expel Shiv Dev Singh for “anti-party activities” was taken by working president Satpal Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign, address 2 public meetings in Haryana on September 26
The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8.
Published 24 September 2024, 05:00 IST