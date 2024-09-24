Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections Live Updates: EVMs, polling materials being distributed to officials ahead of second phase

Track latest updates around Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 05:18 IST

10:3024 Sep 2024

EVMs and other polling materials being distributed to polling teams in Srinagar ahead of second phase voting

07:4824 Sep 2024

Regional parties misleading people of J-K with false promises: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir for "misleading" people with false promises and agendas. (PTI)

07:4824 Sep 2024

BJP expels leader for contesting polls as independent

The decision to expel Shiv Dev Singh for “anti-party activities” was taken by working president Satpal Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi.

07:4824 Sep 2024

Rahul Gandhi to campaign, address 2 public meetings in Haryana on September 26

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Published 24 September 2024, 05:00 IST
