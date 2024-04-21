At I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi, 2 empty chairs on dais for jailed Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Ranchi: Two empty chairs - one each for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal former and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren - were kept on stage as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc organised a mega rally at Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The ‘Ulgulan Nyay Mahrally’ was organised mainly by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a large number of its workers wore Soren masks.

Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. The same central agency also arrested Kejriwal on March 21 associated with a liquor policy scam.