'Betraying Dalits': Milind Deora slams Sena (UBT), Congress for denying ticket to Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of being unwilling to provide leadership opportunities to the Dalit community.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is "betraying" the Dalit community.
“The MVA lacks the courage to field Dalit candidates in prominent constituencies," added the Shiv Sena MP.
Deora criticised the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for not awarding a ticket to Prof Varsha Gaikwad for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat.
A Congress MLA from Dharavi, Prof Gaikwad is the President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).
"By denying Varsha Gaikwad the ticket for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat, Congress and Sena (UBT) display their anti-Dalit stance. While Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting elections from 21 seats in Maharashtra, they have only fielded one Dalit candidate. In contrast, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has declared 8 candidates up to now, among whom 3 are Dalits," said Deora, who earlier this year left the Congress to join Shiv Sena and become a Rajya Sabha member.
Deora said that Sena (UBT) is adopting a hypocritical stance, seeking votes from the Dalit community in the elections but unwilling to provide leadership opportunities to the Dalit community.
"Varsha Gaikwad faced opposition from specific Congress leaders in Mumbai and Delhi due to her caste when she sought the position of Mumbai Congress President. I am aware that Uddhav Thackeray advised Congress against nominating Varsha Gaikwad for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat because she is a Dalit," he added.
Deora strongly condemned the decision, asserting that "Varsha Gaikwad, who is highly educated, competent, and politically active, has been unfairly victimised.”
