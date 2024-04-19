'Betraying Dalits': Milind Deora slams Sena (UBT), Congress for denying ticket to Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of being unwilling to provide leadership opportunities to the Dalit community.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is "betraying" the Dalit community.

“The MVA lacks the courage to field Dalit candidates in prominent constituencies," added the Shiv Sena MP.

Deora criticised the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for not awarding a ticket to Prof Varsha Gaikwad for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat.