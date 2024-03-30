Bihar's Mahagathbandhan is united in theory, divided on ground

"Such is the trust deficit between the alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A that you will hardly find any Congress worker or leader rooting for the CPI candidate in Begusarai and vice-versa in other constituencies," opined the legislator. To buttress his point, he cited the example of Aurangabad where not a single Congress leader was present when the RJD nominee Abhay Kushwaha, a turncoat who switched over from the JD (U) to RJD last week, filed his nomination papers on Thursday.