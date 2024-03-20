BJD begins candidate selection without waiting for BJP’s decision on tie-up

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD of Odisha has started the process of selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, as the process for a pre-poll alliance with the BJP is in limbo.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also asked his party leaders to pay all attention to their constituencies instead of staying put in the state capital and lobbying for tickets, a party insider said.

“We will start selecting our candidates without waiting for the BJP’s decision (on alliance). We will see what will happen later,” a senior BJD leader said.

A BJP team from Odisha has been camping at the national capital holding meetings with central leaders over seat sharing with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the past two days.