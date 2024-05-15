BJD government's first order will be free power supply for 90% people of Odisha: V K Pandian

Alleging the BJD has hoodwinked the people by making 'false' promise of free power supply for all, Mohanty asked, "Let the BJD clarify how many people are going to be benefitted from the free power supply promise?"

The BJD in its election manifesto has promised to provide free electricity to all domestic households consuming less than 100 units per month. For households consuming between 100-150 units, 50 units will be free.