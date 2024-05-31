Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP bets big on Sandeshkhali anger to capture Basirhat and more

"I seek your votes so that Mamata Banerjee’s goons can no longer grab the land of anyone else,” the BJP’s candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency adds, before the party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, takes the microphone and assures the audience about the arrangements he has made to ensure the security of the voters if the ‘goons’ of Trinamool Congress try to intimidate them or stop them from casting votes on Saturday, the day Basirhat will go to polls along with eight other Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.