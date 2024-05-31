Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP bets big on Sandeshkhali anger to capture Basirhat and more

Basirhat: The deafening cheers of 'Jai Shri Ram' greet Rekha Patra as she starts addressing the crowd at the Basirhat Subdivisional Sports Association’s ground in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. “I am contesting to make sure that what happened in Sandeshkhali cannot happen anywhere else in West Bengal. Will you not vote for me?” she asks. “Yes”, replies the crowd, pat and loud.
She had little to do with politics until a few months back. But the whirlwind that engulfed Sandeshkhali, a tiny island village in the Sundarbans in West Bengal, since January 5 threw her into the vortex of politics, or, to be precise, into the core of the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
"I seek your votes so that Mamata Banerjee’s goons can no longer grab the land of anyone else,” the BJP’s candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency adds, before the party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, takes the microphone and assures the audience about the arrangements he has made to ensure the security of the voters if the ‘goons’ of Trinamool Congress try to intimidate them or stop them from casting votes on Saturday, the day Basirhat will go to polls along with eight other Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.
"Haji Nurul Islam (the TMC candidate in Basirhat) is a ‘dangabaaz (rioter)’… If he wins, he will just expand his illegal business empire, without doing anything for common people,” warns Adhikari.
Sandeshkhali — one of the seven Assembly segments of the Basirhat LS constituency — hit the headlines when a team of Enforcement Directorate officials raided the residence of the local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in the public distribution system and came under attack from a mob.
This followed an agitation by local people against illegal land-grabbing by Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. The women took the lead as the allegations of sexual harassment against the gang surfaced. The BJP moved fast to take the political advantage out of it and picked up Rekha, who had by then come to be known as the face of the protest, as its candidate for Basirhat.
Sheikh Shahjahan remained elusive for almost two months before being arrested by the state police on February 28 and handed over to the CBI.
“I felt as if I was talking to Sri Ramchandra himself,” Rekha says recalling the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself called her just days after being declared a candidate of the BJP. “We will gift Basirhat to Modiji and make him the prime minister again."
The allegation that the illegal business empire and the reign of atrocities Sheikh Shahjahan ran in Sandeshkhali was not unknown to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fits perfectly into the BJP’s campaign narrative that she and her party were pursuing a policy of appeasement.
The saffron party also sought to use the allegation of sexual harassment against Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides to erode the TMC’s support base among the women, whom Mamata turned into a most dependable vote bank with her government’s welfare schemes like ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.
The BJP also sent women from Sandeshkhali to different constituencies across the state to campaign against the TMC.
Modi and the other BJP heavyweights continued to harp on the issue of the atrocities of women of Sandeshkhali all through the saffron party’s two-and-half-month-long campaign for the polls in West Bengal. The Prime Minister called Rekha “Shakti Swarupa” and “Bahadur Beti” while seeking votes for her in a rally on Tuesday.
"The honesty of this sister of yours, this daughter of yours is not for sale for Rs 2,000,” Rekha tells the audience at the rally in Basirhat, ridiculing the TMC’s bid to cite some videos, which surfaced online earlier this month, to claim that the protest by the women, particularly the allegations of sexual harassment against Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, had been stage-managed by the BJP.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.