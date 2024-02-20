BJP builds alliances with smaller players, welcomes defectors in South India to boost tally for LS polls

With an aim of 400 seats for the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP hopes to better its rally in these two states while working to continue its 2019 tally in Karnataka.

In Tamil Nadu, while the BJP is in alliance with five regional parties, it is engaging with a few more. With the exit of the AIADMK from the NDA in September 2023, the parties left within the NDA fold are the OPS faction of the AIADMK, the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi.

However, a senior union minister said that there is a possibility of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, the party founded by Captain Vijaykant, and the Pattali Makkal Katchi joining the NDA. The BJP has also set its sight on Puthiya Tamilagam, the party founded by K Krishnasamy.

“Not all of these parties will help us win the seats that we are working hard on, but it adds up,” the minister said.

The BJP has concentrated its effort in the Madurai belt, and it is trying to build a base among the Thevar and Gounder communities. State unit president Annamalai is from the Gounder caste, while TTV Dhinakaran as well as OPS are from the Thevar community.

Of the 38 seats in the state, the NDA had managed to win only 1 seat in 2019, which was bagged by the AIADMK. The DMK had won 24 seats and the Congress won 8 seats.