BJP eyes ‘politically significant’ Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat in Kashmir

With Lok Sabha elections just six months away the BJP has turned its focus on the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, which is one of the three seats in the Valley.

With certain areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region clubbed in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat of south Kashmir, the BJP is hopeful of making an impact and is making all efforts to boost its support base in the Valley.

BJP sources said during his recent visit to Kashmir, the party’s J&K president, Ravinder Raina chaired back-to-back meetings of party workers with the main focus on Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.

“If the past trend of election boycotts continues in south Kashmir districts, the BJP has a chance of getting a good chunk of votes from the Rajouri-Poonch district which has nearly 30 per cent Hindu votes", they said, adding that the saffron party is now focusing on getting votes in south Kashmir districts.