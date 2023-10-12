BJP eyes ‘politically significant’ Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat in Kashmir

With Lok Sabha elections just six months away the BJP has turned its focus on the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, which is one of the three seats in the Valley.
With certain areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region clubbed in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat of south Kashmir, the BJP is hopeful of making an impact and is making all efforts to boost its support base in the Valley.
BJP sources said during his recent visit to Kashmir, the party’s J&K president, Ravinder Raina chaired back-to-back meetings of party workers with the main focus on Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.
“If the past trend of election boycotts continues in south Kashmir districts, the BJP has a chance of getting a good chunk of votes from the Rajouri-Poonch district which has nearly 30 per cent Hindu votes", they said, adding that the saffron party is now focusing on getting votes in south Kashmir districts.
South Kashmir, which was considered as hub of militancy and anti-India protests, is now under special focus of the BJP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made in incharge constituency.
Raina, who travelled by train from Banihal to Baramulla recently, got a first-hand account of the ground situation from the party workers, a senior BJP leader told DH. “He (Raina) got feedback from ground zero. Later he chaired the crucial meeting for the politically significant Annatnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.”
For the Anantnag constituency, the BJP J&K chief devised the strategy, planning and public outreach to civil society members, students, elderly, youth, pony wallas, religious leaders and nomads as well, he said.
The BJP middle-rung leaders and workers have been asked to reach out to all segments of the society and garner support in favour of the party. “Raina also informed that Prime Minister Narendera Modi will be invited to Anantnag in January or mid-February to address a huge gathering ahead of the polls,” the leader added.