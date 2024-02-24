BJP Lok Sabha preparations: Up for a perfect score in Uttar Pradesh?

When the BJP’s national vice-president and the in-charge of the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Baijayant Panda, recently urged the party workers to ‘create a record’ by winning all the 80 LS seats in the country’s biggest state, he only underscored its significance in the National Democratic Alliance’s 'abki-baar-400-paar' mission to win in more than 400 constituencies across the nation.

The opposition parties have dismissed the BJP’s ‘Mission 80’ in Uttar Pradesh as a ‘daydream’. But the saffron party, which won 73 and 62 LS seats from the state in the 2014 and 2019 elections respectively, is convinced that it is 'achievable' given the ‘groundswell of support’ in its favour, particularly after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The NDA government led by Narendra Modi has done its job. There is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the country after the consecration of the Ram Mandir,” Panda said, adding: “We not only have to win the elections but create a record by winning all the 80 seats in UP. If we cannot, it would mean that our planning had some deficiencies.”

The recent comment by Yogi Adityanath, the saffron-clad chief minister of UP, before the party workers that millions of devotees had visited the Ram Mandir after the consecration ceremony, also indicated that the BJP would rely heavily on the grand temple to make a clean sweep in the state in the parliamentary polls.