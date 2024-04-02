BJP manifesto committee holds 'productive meeting' convened by Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The manifesto committee of the BJP, which was convened recently, met on Monday at the party headquarters. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chairperson of the committee, convened the proceedings.
Co-convenor of committee, Piyush Goyal and committee member Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party received around 3.75 lakh suggestions via a Missed Call Campaign and approximately 1.70 lakh suggestions through the NaMo app. “A productive meeting took place today among the officials and leaders of the committee; all members provided valuable suggestions to Rajnath Singh ji on various topics,” Goyal said.
Goyal said that the party had sent out a total of 916 vans across the country for approximately 35 days, where they visited over 500 assembly constituencies to gather suggestions.
“These vans conducted meetings with over 100 different prestigious communities, trade chambers, and intellectual organisations,” he said.
(Published 01 April 2024, 18:46 IST)