BJP manifesto committee holds 'productive meeting' convened by Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The manifesto committee of the BJP, which was convened recently, met on Monday at the party headquarters. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chairperson of the committee, convened the proceedings.

Co-convenor of committee, Piyush Goyal and committee member Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party received around 3.75 lakh suggestions via a Missed Call Campaign and approximately 1.70 lakh suggestions through the NaMo app. “A productive meeting took place today among the officials and leaders of the committee; all members provided valuable suggestions to Rajnath Singh ji on various topics,” Goyal said.