BJP manifesto vows to integrate Lord Ram, Hindutva into India’s diplomatic agenda

New Delhi: In a bold move outlined in its party manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has articulated its intention to infuse India’s diplomatic discourse with its core Hindutva ideology, should it secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Departing from the conventional diplomatic focus on figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha, the BJP proposes to elevate Lord Ram as a central icon of Indian diplomacy, paving the way for its core Hindutva ideology to be a part of India’s new diplomatic lexicon.

Under the BJP’s vision, a comprehensive global outreach program is slated to be launched, dedicated to documenting and promoting the teachings encapsulated in the epic saga of the Ramayana. This initiative will extend beyond national borders, with plans to host Ramayana Utsav, or festivals, in key countries worldwide.