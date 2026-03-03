Menu
BJP nominates Bihar party chief Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha, drops 5 sitting MPs

With the Opposition lacking numbers in Bihar and Assam for winning one each seat, it is to be seen whether BJP will field an extra candidate in these states.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 11:28 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 11:28 IST
India News BJP India Politics Rajya Sabha Elections nitin nabin

