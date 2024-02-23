Karnataka: BJP offers five seats to JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls

Highlights

Brainstorming for polls BJP has told JD(S) that it can choose from Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Bangalore Rural and Tumkur Seat-sharing deal likely to involve swapping of candidates; eg: from Bangalore Rural, JD(S) candidate may contest on BJP's symbol; similarly, in Tumkur, it might be a BJP candidate on JD(S) symbol BJP top brass wants noted cardiac surgeon Dr C N Manjunath to contest, and he could be fielded from Bangalore Rural Kumaraswamy said to have expedited talks with Shah following reports that the BJP wanted to keep Mandya