Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Kerala sees Left Front rout as Congress-led UDF bags 18 of 20 seats; BJP opens account

Anti-incumbency against the BJP government at the Centre and support of minority communities seemed to have helped the UDF this time too apart from the influence of Rahul Gandhi who retained the Wayanad seat with a margin of around 3.6 lakh votes, which is lower than the 2019 margin of 4.3 lakh. Anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government seemed to have proved costly for the CPM, which is now in power only in Kerala.