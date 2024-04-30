BJP 'protecting rapists': Tejashwi Yadav on Karnataka sex scandal

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka and accused the saffron party of 'protecting rapists and helping them get away'.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was reacting to the alleged sex scandal involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, whose partyfought the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with BJP.

"Why PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah are maintaining a stoic silence over the Karnataka sex scandal? The BJP government at the Centre helped the accused (Prajwal Revanna) escape to Germany. The accused is involved in abuse of around 2,500 women in Karnataka. What happened to their (BJP leaders) 'Beti Padhao and Beto Bachao' slogan? They (BJP) are more into protecting rapists and helping them get away," he said.

The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.