JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

BJP names Rajya Sabha polls candidates: Ashwini Vaishnaw nominated from Odisha; L Murugan from MP

Rajya Sabha elections are slated to be held on February 27.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 05:13 IST

Follow Us

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. On their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the BJP informed that Central Election Committee of the party has given its approval to five names, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, to contest for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Others leaders include L Murugan (Madhya Pradesh), Umesh Nath Maharaj (Madhya Pradesh), Maya Naroliya (Madhya Pradesh), and Bansilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh).

Rajya Sabha elections are slated to be held on February 27.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 February 2024, 05:13 IST)
India NewsAshwini VaishnawBJPIndian PoliticsIndia Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT