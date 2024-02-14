BJP names Rajya Sabha polls candidates: Ashwini Vaishnaw nominated from Odisha; L Murugan from MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. On their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the BJP informed that Central Election Committee of the party has given its approval to five names, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, to contest for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Others leaders include L Murugan (Madhya Pradesh), Umesh Nath Maharaj (Madhya Pradesh), Maya Naroliya (Madhya Pradesh), and Bansilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh).