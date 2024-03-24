BJP releases 5th list for Lok Sabha polls: Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sambit Patra among 111 names announced

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth and final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, announcing 111 candidates.

Some notable names include Giriraj Singh, set to contest from Bihar's Begusarai, Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur, and Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

New joinee Naveen Jindal will contest from Haryana's Kurukshetra, while Sita Soren is the candidate for Dumka (Jharkhand).

Jagadish Shettar is slated to contest from Belgaum.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Odisha's Sambalpur and Sambit Patra from Puri.

In Uttar Pradesh, Arun Govil will contest from Meerut, and Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Tapas Roy is the candidate for Kolkata Uttar, Dilip Ghosh for Bardhaman-Durgapur, and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, will contest from Tamluk.

Notably, Ashwini Choubey has been dropped from Buxar (Bihar), with Mithilesh Tiwari replacing him instead. Varun Gandhi has also been dropped from Pilibhit.