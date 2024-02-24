BJP’s 4 teams to tour state ahead of LS polls

“We are not opposed to guarantee schemes per se. But the state government has increased electricity charges substantially. For instance, a poor man may not pay for domestic consumption. But he is coughing double or triple the amount for his commercial connections. For instance, small shopkeepers, whose bills used to be Rs 500, are now forced to pay Rs 1,500. Similarly, under the Shakti scheme, women may have benefitted. But the men’s travel expenses have doubled or tripled. Such things need to be highlighted to expose the duplicity behind these guarantees,” he said.