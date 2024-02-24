BJP’s 4 teams to tour state ahead of LS polls

Bengaluru, DHNS: BJP general secretary P Rajeev on Friday said that the party has decided to form four teams to tour the state from next week to retain all 27 MP seats as well as make all-out efforts to wrest the remaining one seat from Congress.
After a special meeting of party Pramukhs, convened by BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra at the party’s headquarters, here, Rajeev said that the central leaders would also accompany different teams which will be campaigning for the entire day in each Lok Sabha constituency.
“We have lined up five stage programmes such as - reaching out to beneficiaries, holding small corner meetings, reaching out to local influencers, constituency-wise meetings and conventions - will be part of this plan,” he explained.
Pointing to cluster-level meetings, Rajeev said that the party has already made a soft launch of bringing central leaders to the state. “Already, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had come to the state last week and held the party workers’ meetings besides addressing a small group of people in Kalaburagi. This is just the beginning, we are going to roll out an elaborate plan” he explained.
Addressing the party’s OBC morcha meeting, Vijayendra, meanwhile, appealed to the party workers to expose flaws of the state government, especially related to guarantee schemes.
“We are not opposed to guarantee schemes per se. But the state government has increased electricity charges substantially. For instance, a poor man may not pay for domestic consumption. But he is coughing double or triple the amount for his commercial connections. For instance, small shopkeepers, whose bills used to be Rs 500, are now forced to pay Rs 1,500. Similarly, under the Shakti scheme, women may have benefitted. But the men’s travel expenses have doubled or tripled. Such things need to be highlighted to expose the duplicity behind these guarantees,” he said.
(Published 23 February 2024, 23:47 IST)