Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP sails on Hindutva in coast; lack of cadre strength Cong's undoing

In Dakshina Kannada, which saw a contest between two political greenhorns, BJP’s Brijesh Chowta defeated Congress’ Padmaraj R Poojary. Brijesh’s move to placate sulking BJP and RSS workers, his stress on the Hindutva factor and development and efforts of local leaders to bring various factions that had drifted away from the BJP together might have helped him win with a comfortable margin of 1,49,208 votes. In 2019, the BJP had won by a margin of 2,74,621.