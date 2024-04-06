BJP takes potshots at 'foreign locales' in Congress manifesto

New Delhi: Responding to the Congress’s manifesto, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said some of the photos used in the 48-page document are from foreign locales.
Trivedi said that the manifesto was a “bundle of lies”. “Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among the voters,” Trivedi said at a conference at the party headquarters.
“The Congress did not fulfill any of its promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he added.
He added that the Congress’s claim that nothing was being produced in India before the Congress came to power was a lie. “Congress president Kharge ji said when Congress came to power, not even a needle used to be manufactured in India. This is an absolute lie. CV Raman got the Nobel Prize in 1930. Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) was founded in 1909. But they will continue to believe that everything happened after Nehru,” Trivedi said.
Trivedi also said that the Congress was using photos of locations in countries like Thailand in its manifesto document. “It's not a big issue that wrong photos have been used. But it is concerning that these photos are of foreign entities. Until now, they have been going abroad and defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now they are borrowing foreign photos for their manifesto," Trivedi said.
(Published 06 April 2024, 00:05 IST)