BJP takes potshots at 'foreign locales' in Congress manifesto

He added that the Congress’s claim that nothing was being produced in India before the Congress came to power was a lie. “Congress president Kharge ji said when Congress came to power, not even a needle used to be manufactured in India. This is an absolute lie. CV Raman got the Nobel Prize in 1930. Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) was founded in 1909. But they will continue to believe that everything happened after Nehru,” Trivedi said.