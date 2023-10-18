BJP unable to mobilise funds as it's almost certain of losing 5 state elections: CM Siddaramaiah

Looking at the recent political developments, the BJP’s defeat appears imminent in the assembly elections of the five states, the CM claimed. "So, the party is already looking for lame excuses to explain its drubbing. It won’t be surprising if a statement from the BJP comes out the day after the election saying that we lost because of the Congress party's money power."

The details of money collected by BJP through electoral bonds is the proof that which party is involved in looting money for its electoral politics, the Chief Minister said, adding that between March 2018 and January 2023, electoral bonds worth Rs 12,008 crore were sold, of which Rs 5,272 crore belong to the BJP.

"Did the businessmen give this money voluntarily? Or were they blackmailed?" he asked.