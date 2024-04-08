BJP using all resources to hinder my parliamentary journey, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that the BJP was making all-out attempts to keep her out of Parliament as “they think that if my voice reaches there, they might face problems”.

The 64-year-old Mehbooba, who is the party’s candidate for the prestigious Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, alleged that the saffron party was utilising all its resources to hinder her parliamentary journey.

“They (BJP) are well aware that my presence in the Parliament could pose challenges for them,” she said during her visit to her father and party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave in her hometown, Bijbehara in Anantnag.

"The PDP became the biggest target after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and our leaders were either lured or blackmailed to break away from the party. Those who did not yield were put under detention," she told reporters.