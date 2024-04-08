BJP using all resources to hinder my parliamentary journey, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that the BJP was making all-out attempts to keep her out of Parliament as “they think that if my voice reaches there, they might face problems”.
The 64-year-old Mehbooba, who is the party’s candidate for the prestigious Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, alleged that the saffron party was utilising all its resources to hinder her parliamentary journey.
“They (BJP) are well aware that my presence in the Parliament could pose challenges for them,” she said during her visit to her father and party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave in her hometown, Bijbehara in Anantnag.
"The PDP became the biggest target after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and our leaders were either lured or blackmailed to break away from the party. Those who did not yield were put under detention," she told reporters.
The firebrand PDP chief said the entire J&K is today facing big challenges and 'dark clouds are hovering over our identity.' “I tried to raise my voice against the oppression and me and my family members faced many difficulties due to that, but I stood my ground,” she said.
Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she expressed hope that the electorate would support the PDP.
Asked on her decision to contest from Anantnag, Mehbooba said, “My people are my hope. I am not a powerful person but I raised my voice against oppression. Our tribal population, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis faced oppression because of the impression that there was no one to hear them. The people of J&K will respect what I have done and make my voice stronger.”
The PDP chief is pitted against National Conference’s influential tribal and religious leader Mian Altaf, former chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and Apni Party’s Zafar Iqbal Manhas.
The BJP has yet to announce its candidate for the Anantnag seat.
(Published 08 April 2024, 14:47 IST)