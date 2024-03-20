BJP using its full might to defeat National Conference, but we won't falter, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was using its full might to defeat his party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"New Delhi's intentions are clear, to ensure defeat of NC candidates, but we shall not falter,” he told reporters, here.
Asserting that his party was fully geared up for the elections and to meet the challenges, Abdullah said, “During Sher-e-Kashmir's (NC founder late Sheikh Abdullah) time, the Janata Party, local political parties of J&K and religious leaders got united against the NC."
"This time as well A, B and C teams of BJP are on the same page and are executing plans against our party. However, we are ready to face any challenges,” he said and added that he was hopeful that people of Jammu and Kashmir will extend their full support to the party.
Abdullah scion claimed that the BJP government was using all tactics to overcome the NC. “(But) we have seen such situations in the past as well. In previous elections, guns were used against the NC and militants targeted our leaders and workers selectively. But NC contested polls even in adverse circumstances,” he added.
(Published 20 March 2024, 09:52 IST)