BJP using its full might to defeat National Conference, but we won't falter, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was using its full might to defeat his party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"New Delhi's intentions are clear, to ensure defeat of NC candidates, but we shall not falter,” he told reporters, here.

Asserting that his party was fully geared up for the elections and to meet the challenges, Abdullah said, “During Sher-e-Kashmir's (NC founder late Sheikh Abdullah) time, the Janata Party, local political parties of J&K and religious leaders got united against the NC."