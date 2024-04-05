BJP want 400 seats for NDA because they want to change the Constitution: MP Congress President

Yes, they are claiming of winning 29 seats in MP and 400 seats nationally. What is the reason for ‘abki baar 400 ke paar’ sloganeering by Modi ji? It is because they want to change/amend the constitution. They want to demean the power of vote. They want control over social harmony, economic reservation. BJP Member of Parliament Hegde, who coined the idea of 2/3 majority, has been given ticket again. It clearly shows the BJP is aiming for an authoritarian regime. But this will not happen, and Congress will gain substantially in the state. In the recently concluded assembly elections Congress recorded more votes share in at least 11 LS seats and were very close in another 5 seats. So, in all we are confident of winning 15 LS seats in 2024.