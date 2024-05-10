Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP wants to change Constitution, system from Parliamentary to Presidential, says Tushar Gandhi 

Midway into the polls, what are the reports from the ground?

There is discontentment and anger among the people against the government. If you look at 2019 and 2024, the response is very good. You may even witness that the social media trolling has subdued this time. When democracy is thwarted by autocracy and brute majority, it must be strengthened by people's power. And that's what elections and voting is all about.