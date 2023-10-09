Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership, says J P Nadda after announcement of poll schedule

Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 09:01 IST

Follow Us

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed the election commission's (EC) announcement of assembly polls in five states and claimed his party will form government in all the states with a big majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

'The BJP will form government in all states with a big majority under respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years,' he said on X, soon after the EC's announcement of the poll schedule.

Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 09:01 IST)
India NewsBJPJP NaddaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT