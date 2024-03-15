BJP’s performance in Tamil Nadu will stun DMK, Congress, says PM Modi in Kanniyakumari

Chennai: Amidst opinion polls projecting a massive increase in BJP’s vote percentage in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state will “shatter” the DMK-Congress alliance, which he said, was identified only with “scams” from 2004-2014.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanyakumari, a stronghold of the BJP, Modi launched a frontal attack on the DMK on a slew of issues, including stopping the screening of the inauguration of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and accused it of acting against the interests of Tamil traditions and culture by keeping quiet when Congress government banned jallikattu.

In his speech, the Prime Minister made an attempt to project the DMK and Congress of acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu and its fishermen by “gifting” Katchatheevu to neighbouring Sri Lanka which increased the risk of the fisherfolk, who are subjected to attacks from the Sri Lankan Navy.

Making yet another attempt to woo the AIADMK votes, Modi invoked late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa saying everyone knew how the DMK “treated her” because she was a woman, and said the rousing reception he got in Kanyakumari would lead to “sleepless nights” for many in Delhi.

“I had begun the ‘Ekta Yatra’ in 1991 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and in 2024, I have come to Kanyakumari from Kashmir. J&K has rejected the dreams of people who wanted to break the country and now the people of Tamil Nadu will do the same. The performance of BJP in Tamil Nadu this election will shatter the DMK and Congress,” Modi said.