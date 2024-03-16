BJP's ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ or Congress's 'Save democracy'? Poll narratives fight for eyeballs

New Delhi: In the next 77 days, Indians will decide on whether to choose BJP’s ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ (Once Again Modi Government) chant or Opposition’s warning of “last chance to save democracy and our Constitution from dictatorship”.

The ruling BJP, banking heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to return to power, and the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A., which faced some setbacks in form of defections, are already in poll-mode announcing candidates in some constituencies.

The main Opposition axis Congress is projecting the election as one to secure ‘nyay’ (justice) for the backwards, dalits, tribals, youth, farmers, workers, women and jobless, while the BJP is seeking mandate to take forward India to ‘Amrit Kaal’ by 2047.

Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to seek a mandate for the third consecutive time and if the BJP wins the third time, he will be equalling country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of winning thrice at a stretch. Neither Indira Gandhi nor Manmohan Singh could match Nehru’s despite being in power for ten years in a row.

At the same time, Congress too is out of power for the longest period – ten years – though its staying away from power was shorter in the late 1970s and 1990s.