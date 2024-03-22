BJP's suspense over Wayanad candidate continues

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as BJP camps in Kerala anticipated a decision on Thursday, Wayanad was notably absent from the list of constituencies for which candidates were announced by the party. Sources within the party indicated that they are expecting a decision by Saturday.
Speculations have arisen regarding the potential candidacy of a prominent national leader. Tribal leader C K Janu and BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, a former CPM MP and Congress MLA, are also reportedly under consideration.
BJP district leaders acknowledged that securing victory in the Muslim-dominated constituency would be challenging. However, the party aims to reduce Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's record victory margin of 4.3 lakh votes in 2019.
The high-profile constituency has garnered significant attention since Gandhi's victory in 2019. With Gandhi contesting for the second consecutive time, Congress camps are planning to accord him a rousing reception.
A P Anil Kumar, Congress MLA from Wandoor in Malappuram, part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, mentioned that Gandhi is expected to visit the constituency by the end of this month. Despite his absence, election preparations in Wayanad have already commenced, with conventions at the panchayat level.
The CPI has decided to field senior leader Annie Raja, who has already begun campaigning.
