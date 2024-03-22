BJP's suspense over Wayanad candidate continues

BJP district leaders acknowledged that securing victory in the Muslim-dominated constituency would be challenging. However, the party aims to reduce Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's record victory margin of 4.3 lakh votes in 2019.

The high-profile constituency has garnered significant attention since Gandhi's victory in 2019. With Gandhi contesting for the second consecutive time, Congress camps are planning to accord him a rousing reception.

A P Anil Kumar, Congress MLA from Wandoor in Malappuram, part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, mentioned that Gandhi is expected to visit the constituency by the end of this month. Despite his absence, election preparations in Wayanad have already commenced, with conventions at the panchayat level.

The CPI has decided to field senior leader Annie Raja, who has already begun campaigning.