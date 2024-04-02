Bomb explosions during SP, Congress rule replaced by 'Har har, bam bam' now: Adityanath

"We have done the work of giving tablets to the youth. If people from the SP, the Congress and the BSP come to power in the state, they will bring mafia rule with them, whereas the BJP believes in the rule of law. This election is being held on corruption versus zero tolerance. A government with strong willpower is needed to decide that the place of corrupt people and mafia should be the jails. This work can only be done under the leadership of the BJP," he said.