BRS, BSP announce Lok Sabha alliance in Telangana

He said there is an ideological similarity between the two parties on various issues as the previous BRS government headed by him had implemented Dalit Bandhu and other schemes for the welfare of Dalits and others.

Rao said he would speak to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati soon and that Kumar had already spoken to her regarding the matter.

Claiming that secularism is in danger in the country due to the BJP, Kumar said his party has decided to work together with BRS to safeguard Telangana from the BJP and also 'Congress, which is becoming like the BJP'.

The BRS has protected secularism, he said.