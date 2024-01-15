BRS looking to revive fortunes in LS polls

Hyderabad: After a debilitating defeat in the Assembly elections, BRS is aiming to bounce back in the Lok Sabha elections that will be in a few months.
The road ahead looks bumpy as the party will have to win back lost grounds. BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao who underwent surgery recently is said to be recovering. He is expected to meet the party cadre from February and also tour districts.
Party working president, K T Rama Rao, has meanwhile been holding parliament segment-wise meetings with key leaders. He had also dropped hints that there will not be an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.
Until now, KTR had conducted preparatory meetings for Adilabad, Karimnagar, Chevella, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Bhongir parliament segments. After Sankranthi break, he would resume the preparatory meetings of Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Hyderabad until January 21.
Members of Parliament from the respective constituencies, MLAs of the assembly segments falling under each Lok Sabha constituency, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, ZP chairpersons, former ZP chairpersons, mayors, former mayors, municipal chairpersons, former municipal chairpersons, former corporation chairpersons, constituency in charges, district party presidents, public representatives and other important leaders are taking part in these meetings.
The discussions have been revolving around the strategy to be implemented in the upcoming parliament elections. KTR has been taking inputs and opinions from the leaders attending these meetings so that a comprehensive action plan can be prepared. Following these review meetings focused on ensuring success for the BRS candidates, the party is gearing up to launch a vigorous campaign.
Addressing a parliamentary segment meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KTR explained the Congress's habit of short-lived public trust, citing historical examples and recent developments. He pointed to the 1989 assembly elections, where the Congress won against TDP, but in the immediate Lok Sabha elections, they lost heavily. "This pattern of broken promises, losing people's mandate is deeply ingrained in the Congress," KTR said.
"KCR will start meeting the public in February. Party state and district committees would be established, conducting comprehensive reviews every two to three months. Following present parliamentary reviews, detailed assessments of assembly constituencies would be undertaken," he said.
Going back to TRS
While KTR has been receiving feedback and opinions from the party workers and leaders on the recent debacle and also on how to improve prospects on Lok Sabha polls, one striking suggestion that came from the cadre was to bring back Telangana into the party’s name.
In 2022, in an attempt to expand the footprint of the party, KCR renamed the party Baharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), dropping Telangana. However, the cadre had increasingly felt that the party had lost the connection with people after dropping Telangana from the party’s name. TRS which was formed in 2001 was synonymous with a stir for separate statehood that had ultimately led to the formation of Telangana state.