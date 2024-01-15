BRS looking to revive fortunes in LS polls

Addressing a parliamentary segment meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KTR explained the Congress's habit of short-lived public trust, citing historical examples and recent developments. He pointed to the 1989 assembly elections, where the Congress won against TDP, but in the immediate Lok Sabha elections, they lost heavily. "This pattern of broken promises, losing people's mandate is deeply ingrained in the Congress," KTR said.

"KCR will start meeting the public in February. Party state and district committees would be established, conducting comprehensive reviews every two to three months. Following present parliamentary reviews, detailed assessments of assembly constituencies would be undertaken," he said.