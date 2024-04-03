BSP candidates may put spanner in BJP's prospects in tough Western Uttar Pradesh race

Lucknow: It is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and not its arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP), which may spoil BJP's electoral game plan aimed at making a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the constituencies going to the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

BSP, which is often labelled as the 'B Team' of the BJP by the SP, has, in a calculated electoral strategy with a view to win and not merely make the contest triangular, distributed its tickets keeping an eye on the caste arithmetic on at least five of the eight LS seats where polling will be held in the first phase of the elections.

The Lok Sabha seats in UP going to the polls in the first phase include: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnore, Kairana, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Saharanpur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won seven of these seats and had lost only Bijnore to the BSP, which had then contested the elections in alliance with the SP.