JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

BSP Telangana unit chief joins BRS ahead of Lok Sabha polls

On Monday, R S Praveen joined BRS in the presence of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Erravelli.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 20:46 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: In an interesting turn of events, the Telangana state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), R S Praveen, quit the party and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This comes days after the announcement of a poll pact between the BRS and BSP in the Lok Sabha polls.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BRS had allotted two Lok Sabha seats to the BSP, and Praveen was to contest from the Nagarkurnool segment. However, it is learnt that Praveen was upset with BSP supremo Mayawati's decision to call off the pact with BRS and decided to quit the party.

On Monday, Praveen joined BRS in the presence of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Erravelli. Soon after joining BRS, Praveen thanked Mayawati for allowing him to lead the party in Telangana. He vowed to continue to work for weaker sections and marginalised classes in BRS. He is likely to contest from Nagarkurnool on a BRS ticket.

Praveen, a former IPS officer, joined BSP in 2021 after resigning from the government service. In the 2023 assembly, he contested from the Sirpur segment and lost. The BSP polled around 1.3% of votes in the assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 20:46 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaBRSBSP

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT