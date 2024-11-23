The counting of votes for the bypolls to 46 Assembly seats in 13 states and in the Lok Sabha segments of Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad has begun at 8 am today. Priyanka Gandhi is making her poll debut from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Much focus is on Karnataka as well as it witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the bypolls to the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly segments with significant figures like Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai in fray. The Assembly bypolls were held in nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya. Follow all live updates related to the bypolls only with DH!