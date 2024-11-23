Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE | Priyanka off to stellar start in Wayanad, BJP leads in Palakkad assembly as per initial trends
The counting of votes for the bypolls to 46 Assembly seats in 13 states and in the Lok Sabha segments of Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad has begun at 8 am today. Priyanka Gandhi is making her poll debut from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Much focus is on Karnataka as well as it witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the bypolls to the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly segments with significant figures like Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai in fray. The Assembly bypolls were held in nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya. Follow all live updates related to the bypolls only with DH!
Priyanka leads by margin of 3000 votes in Wayanad as per initial trends, BJP's C Krishnakumar ahead in Palakkad assembly
08:0323 Nov 2024
Counting of votes for all 48 bypoll seats commences
21:5222 Nov 2024
Counting of votes for by-polls in six Bengal seats on Saturday amid RG Kar incident fallout
21:5222 Nov 2024
Priyanka's fate to be decided in Wayanad
21:5222 Nov 2024
Karnataka bypolls: Outcome crucial for both ruling and Opposition camps
08:3623 Nov 2024
Kerala by-poll initial trends Congress's Priyanka Gandhi lead crosses 3,000 at Wayanad LS seat BJP's C Krishnakumar leads at Palakkad assembly seat LDF's U R Pradeep leads at Chelakkara assembly seat@DeccanHerald#PriyankaGandhi
2 Assembly bypoll seats in Sikkim went uncontested with SKM candidates securing victories
Bypolls for the 2 assembly constituencies in Sikkim, namely Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang, went uncontested with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay (Tamang) and Satish Chandra Rai securing victories from the 2 seats respectively.
08:0323 Nov 2024
The counting of votes for the bypolls in 2 Lok Sabha seats and 46 assembly seats across 14 states begins.
07:5123 Nov 2024
People weren't in the mood to vote after landslide incident: BJP candidate from Wayanad Navya Haridas
#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala | Ahead of elections results, BJP candidate for Wayanad bypoll, Navya Haridas says, "...Last time Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood… pic.twitter.com/dEpbhalCCD