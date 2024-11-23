Home
Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE | Priyanka off to stellar start in Wayanad, BJP leads in Palakkad assembly as per initial trends

The counting of votes for the bypolls to 46 Assembly seats in 13 states and in the Lok Sabha segments of Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad has begun at 8 am today. Priyanka Gandhi is making her poll debut from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Much focus is on Karnataka as well as it witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the bypolls to the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly segments with significant figures like Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai in fray. The Assembly bypolls were held in nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya. Follow all live updates related to the bypolls only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 03:07 IST

Highlights
08:3623 Nov 2024

Priyanka leads by margin of 3000 votes in Wayanad as per initial trends, BJP's C Krishnakumar ahead in Palakkad assembly

08:0323 Nov 2024

Counting of votes for all 48 bypoll seats commences

21:5222 Nov 2024

Counting of votes for by-polls in six Bengal seats on Saturday amid RG Kar incident fallout

21:5222 Nov 2024

Priyanka's fate to be decided in Wayanad

21:5222 Nov 2024

Karnataka bypolls: Outcome crucial for both ruling and Opposition camps

08:3023 Nov 2024

2 Assembly bypoll seats in Sikkim went uncontested with SKM candidates securing victories

Bypolls for the 2 assembly constituencies in Sikkim, namely Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang, went uncontested with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay (Tamang) and Satish Chandra Rai securing victories from the 2 seats respectively.

08:0323 Nov 2024

07:5123 Nov 2024

People weren't in the mood to vote after landslide incident: BJP candidate from Wayanad Navya Haridas

07:4023 Nov 2024

WATCH | Visuals from a counting centre in Kerala's Palakkad assembly constituency 

Published 22 November 2024, 22:45 IST
