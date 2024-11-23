Home
LIVE
Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE | All eyes on Priyanka in Wayanad, must-win battle for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna

The counting of votes for the bypolls to 46 Assembly seats in 13 states and in the Lok Sabha segments of Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala will begin at 8 am today. Priyanka Gandhi is making her poll debut from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. Much focus is on Karnataka as well as it witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the bypolls to the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly segments with significant figures like Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai in fray. The Assembly bypolls were held in nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:20 IST

Highlights
21:5222 Nov 2024

Counting of votes for by-polls in six Bengal seats on Saturday amid RG Kar incident fallout

21:5222 Nov 2024

Priyanka's fate to be decided in Wayanad

21:5222 Nov 2024

Karnataka bypolls: Outcome crucial for both ruling and Opposition camps

04:5022 Nov 2024

Bypoll verdict to decide fate of three political dynasties in Karnataka

Congress and alliance partners BJP-JD(S) have their fingers crossed ahead of the counting of votes for Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur bypoll, which may determine the political road ahead for the parties in Karnataka. 

21:5222 Nov 2024

Punjab bypolls: Counting of votes to four assembly seats

The counting of votes will be held on Saturday for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly seats, which went to polls on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and BJP are looking to register victories in these seats.

The bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala -- took place on Wednesday.

21:5222 Nov 2024

Counting of votes for by-polls in six Bengal seats on Saturday amid RG Kar incident fallout

The counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held last week, is scheduled for Saturday, with the election results drawing significant attention due to the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.

The constituencies up for grabs are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

The counting of votes would begin at 8 AM on Saturday.

The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.

However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.

Five of these seats are located in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the north. (PTI)

21:5222 Nov 2024

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: First major face-off between BJP, Oppn since Lok Sabha polls earlier this year

The Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal and Khair seats went to bypolls in the crucial political battleground of Uttar Pradesh on November 20. While the results will not directly impact the composition of the 403-member state Assembly, the contest is being seen as the first major face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its political rivals since the Lok Sabha election.

21:5222 Nov 2024

Priyanka's fate to be decided in Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her poll debut from Wayanad, a seat that was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of the votes polled in the three bypolls in Kerala -- Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats. In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi was pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. (PTI)

Published 22 November 2024, 22:45 IST
