Congress and alliance partners BJP-JD(S) have their fingers crossed ahead of the counting of votes for Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur bypoll, which may determine the political road ahead for the parties in Karnataka.
The counting of votes will be held on Saturday for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly seats, which went to polls on Wednesday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and BJP are looking to register victories in these seats.
The bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala -- took place on Wednesday.
The counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held last week, is scheduled for Saturday, with the election results drawing significant attention due to the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.
The constituencies up for grabs are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).
The counting of votes would begin at 8 AM on Saturday.
The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.
However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.
Five of these seats are located in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the north. (PTI)
The Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal and Khair seats went to bypolls in the crucial political battleground of Uttar Pradesh on November 20. While the results will not directly impact the composition of the 403-member state Assembly, the contest is being seen as the first major face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its political rivals since the Lok Sabha election.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her poll debut from Wayanad, a seat that was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.
Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of the votes polled in the three bypolls in Kerala -- Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats. In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi was pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. (PTI)