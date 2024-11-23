The counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held last week, is scheduled for Saturday, with the election results drawing significant attention due to the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.

The constituencies up for grabs are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

The counting of votes would begin at 8 AM on Saturday.

The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.

However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.

Five of these seats are located in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the north. (PTI)