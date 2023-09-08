Home
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies begins

The counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies that went to polls earlier this week is under way. Of the seven seats where the vote counting is taking place, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally). Stay tuned to DH for live counting updates!
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 03:34 IST

Highlights
02:3608 Sep 2023

02:1608 Sep 2023

01:5408 Sep 2023

03:3408 Sep 2023

Snapshot of bypoll counting in progress

Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies begins
03:3208 Sep 2023

Security stepped up at counting centre in Kerala's Puthuppally

02:4108 Sep 2023

Security tightened in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

02:3608 Sep 2023

02:1608 Sep 2023

Of the seven seats where vote counting will take place, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally).

02:1608 Sep 2023

01:5408 Sep 2023

The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared today in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

(Published 08 September 2023, 02:16 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsBreaking news

