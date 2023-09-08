Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies begins

The counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies that went to polls earlier this week is under way. Of the seven seats where the vote counting is taking place, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally). Stay tuned to DH for live counting updates!