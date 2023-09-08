Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies begins
The counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies that went to polls earlier this week is under way. Of the seven seats where the vote counting is taking place, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally). Stay tuned to DH for live counting updates!
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 03:34 IST
02:3608 Sep 2023
Counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies has begun.
02:1608 Sep 2023
The seven seats -- Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura -- went to poll on September 5.
01:5408 Sep 2023
Results for seven Assembly bypolls today
Of the seven seats where vote counting will take place, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally).
The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared today in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
(Published 08 September 2023, 02:16 IST)