Homeelectionsindia

Bypoll results: People have rejected 'dictatorial' government at Centre, says NCP's Supriya Sule

In results declared on Sep 8, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A won as many seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious in three constituencies.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 13:43 IST

People have rejected the 'dictatorial' government in Delhi (at the Centre), Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday in connection with the results of bypolls to seven seats across the country.

In results declared on Friday, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A won an equal number of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious in three constituencies.

The people have rejected unemployment and inflation, she said.

"The dictatorial government in Delhi has been rejected," Sule asserted.

The BJP won two seats in Tripura and one in Uttarakhand, while the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party won a seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

(Published 09 September 2023, 13:43 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNCPSupriya SuleNationalist Congress PartyI.N.D.I.A

