Bypolls Live Updates | Voting begins across 15 seats in four states

Bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand will be held today. Votes will be counted on November 23. The results of the bypolls, however, will not have any direct impact on the respective legislative assemblies. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are in the fray in these seats with the maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad. The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency. A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise. Track this space as we bring you the latest on the bypolls.