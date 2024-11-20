Home
LIVE
Bypolls Live Updates | Voting begins across 15 seats in four states

Bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand will be held today. Votes will be counted on November 23. The results of the bypolls, however, will not have any direct impact on the respective legislative assemblies. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are in the fray in these seats with the maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad. The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency. A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise. Track this space as we bring you the latest on the bypolls.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 03:08 IST

Highlights
22:5919 Nov 2024

A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise.

22:5919 Nov 2024

The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.

22:5919 Nov 2024

This will be the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.

08:3420 Nov 2024

Voting for Assembly by-elections in 9 constituencies of the state to be held today. Visuals from a polling station in Mirzapur

08:2820 Nov 2024

Voting for by-elections in Nanded (Maharashtra) Lok Sabha constituency is also being done today.

08:2120 Nov 2024

Polling began amid tight security at 7 am on Wednesday for bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab.

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray for the bypolls. A total of 6.96 lakh voters, including 3.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 831 polling stations.

06:5720 Nov 2024

Mock polling under way at a polling booth in AUP School Kalpathi in Palakkad

06:3620 Nov 2024

Voting for Assembly by-elections in 9 UP constituencies to be held today

Published 19 November 2024, 23:00 IST
