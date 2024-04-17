Can change in govt revive hopes of Amaravati farmers?

“Had he (Jagan) when in opposition opposed the location of the capital city in and around Tullur we would have not given our lands under the pooling scheme. After coming to power, he betrayed us. For the last two years, we are not getting the annuity amount, so we can't take back the land given to the government as it has become uncultivable. There is no economic activity either that gives us some income. Who would come to such an interior place to do business without the capital tag,” Gadde Surendrababu of Tullur told DH. His family had given 20 acres of land in Tulluru, Ananthavaram, Nelapadu, Sakhamuru, Konda Rajupalem villages.