Case against Nagpur Congress worker for making video while voting, uploading it on social media

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a Congress worker for allegedly making a video from his mobile phone while casting his vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and uploading it on a social media platform, an official said on Monday.

Voters are not allowed to use mobile phones inside a polling station.

The accused, Sonam Rajesh Shravankar (23), was present as the Congress' election representative at a voting centre in Mauda tehsil of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, the official from Mauda police station said.

At around 5 pm on Friday, he went to cast his vote through the electronic voting machine (EVM) and allegedly made a video of the same, he said.