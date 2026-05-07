Assembly Elections 2026 | Cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 1,444 crore seized in 5 election states; TN tops list

When it comes to liquor, 69.88 lakh litres worth Rs 183.33 crore were seized while drug seizure accounted for Rs 337.88 crore, precious metals Rs 250.14 crore and freebies Rs 518.73 crore.