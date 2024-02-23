JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

CEC begins review of preparedness for Lok Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated 23 February 2024, 06:42 IST

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by senior officials of the Election Commission of India, on Friday commenced a two-day review of preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.

He would meet the representatives of as many nine political parties including the Dravidian majors and discuss the issues on conducting the poll and also hold a review meeting with the district collector and superintendents of police later in the day.

The CEC would meet the Chief Electoral Officers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala besides the officials from the enforcement agencies before wrapping up his meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and state DGP.

(Published 23 February 2024, 06:42 IST)
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduKarnatakaIndian PoliticsElection Commission of IndiaRajiv KumarLok Sabha Elections 2024

